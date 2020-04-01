Not April fool prank! Vehicles will be seized if COVID-19 lockdown ignored, says Karnataka Police chief

The Karnataka Police Department has decided to seize all two/four-wheelers if they ignore the lockdown regulation and roam around in the city or any parts of the state.

The state police chief Praveen Sood told DH that the Bengaluru city police have already seized nearly 5,000 vehicles as all the two and four-wheelers are banned from use till April 14. "We will seize their vehicle if they cease to ignore this lockdown regulation. People will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and their vehicles will not be released till the lock-down period," he said.

This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation. — Praveen Sood (@Copsview) April 1, 2020

"All the groceries and essentials are available in their own area, only entry and exits of layouts have been blocked and if anybody wants to purchase these essentials, they can go by walk and buy them. We will not tolerate people roam around the city unnecessary. What is the job of a person staying in Koramangala and wanting to buy groceries from Yeshwantpur? Police are helping those who want to go to the hospital. Only vehicles and persons who are providing essential services are allowed to travel and others have to stay at home," Sood added.

People have to understand that this is a medical emergency and their lives are at risk, he said.

Regarding around 350 people from Tablighi Jamaat who participated in the congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi amidst the lockdown, Sood said till yesterday they traced 50

foreign nationals who participated in the congregation and they are all under quarantine. Efforts are on to trace others and number is changing every hour, he added.

On the detention of migrant workers, Sood said, the civic authorities are taking care of the 200 migrant workers from north-Karnataka, who were trying to leave Bengaluru through Tumakuru Road. All of them are accommodated at the State Labour Training Institute near Peenya, Sood said.