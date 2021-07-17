Not at all: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa dismisses news of his resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday denied rumours that the party top brass asked him to resign.

"The party top leaders have not asked me to resign. I will continue as the CM," the CM told reporters here after meeting BJP National president J P Nadda.

"We discussed the strengthening of the organisation in the state. Nadda ji asked me to work hard and bring back to the party to power again. I assured them that I will work hard to strengthen the organisation," he said, insisting that we discussed state and national political developments.

Yediyurappa dismissed such claims of his resignation, saying "there is no value of such news". On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

When asked whether Nadda asked him to step down, he said, "Nobody asked me to resign. That situation does not arise now."

"I will try to come to Delhi in the first week of next month to meet the party top leaders on state developmental issues," he said.

The CM also met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Yesterday, the Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.