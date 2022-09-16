Not aware of case for which I got ED summons, says D K Shivakumar

Congress president in Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday said he was not aware of the case for which he has been asked to appear before the central agency.

Alleging that those who have business transactions with him are being questioned, Shivakumar said he is unable to understand what illegal acts he has committed.

The ED had earlier arrested Shivakumar on September 3, 2019, in a money-laundering case and the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October that year. The agency had in May this year filed the charge sheet against him and others in the case which it had registered as a corollary to a complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found "unaccounted and misreported" wealth linked to the Congress leader. Shivakumar had rejected the charges against him as "baseless" and "politically motivated."

Addressing reporters today, he said, "Every day people around me, those who have business transactions with me are being called by ED and CBI and are being questioned. I have asked in the High Court about its origins. I do not know about the case registered by ED, only CBI had filed FIR. What FIR has ED filed and why I don't know."

The former Minister said there was one case in which a charge sheet was filed by the ED, and that he had appeared before the court in connection with that case.

"With regard to the second case, some people are being investigated about me, I don't know why they are doing it. I will try to know about it. They have called me on Monday, I'm discussing with my advocates. The assembly session is on and there is also 'Bharat Jodo march', I have my own responsibilities too," he said.

Calling the action of the ED as "harassment", both Shivakumar and Congress party have questioned the timing of the summons when the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was on and when the State Assembly session was under way.

They have accused the Narendra Modi-headed government at the Centre of having brought the ED - "the Election Dept of BJP"- to target him. He said he doesn't know what case the ED has summoned him for.

In CBI, there is a disproportionate assets case for which the then government led by B S Yediyurappa had given permission (for prosecution), and an FIR has been booked in that case.

Asked whether he will appear before ED, he said, "let's see....but I will cooperate. Our workers are a bit upset looking at the harassment; all those who were with me are being harassed. I'm unable to understand what illegal things I have committed."