Not aware of kids dying due to Covid-19: K Sudhakar

He said that the state had enlisted 200 paediatricians to help manage the future outbreak

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 01:52 ist
Health Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that the government was making extensive preparations for tackling the predicted third wave of Covid-19.

The minister said that the state had enlisted 200 paediatricians and other personnel to help manage the future outbreak.

He was speaking at a talk organised by Namma Bengaluru Foundation on Sunday.

When asked what preparations the state was made to set up pediatric ICU infrastructure for children, Sudhakar said, “in the first two waves, I have not come across any child succumbing to this pandemic or a child going into a serious condition.”

However, health department data shows that 73 children have died so far, including 32 in the second wave. 

