Not closing regular civil engineering course: NIE, Mysuru

The course will have an intake of 120 students.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 05:39 ist
Representative image.

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, has said that it has closed the three-year Civil Engineering (Evening) programme and not the regular four-year course as claimed by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). 

"The Civil Engineering programme at NIE had a student intake of 180, of which 60 was in the evening college (3-year programme) for employed diploma holders. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) refused to recognize this three-year degree programme from 2022 and the students, who were already admitted through Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), approached the High Court of Karnataka, which directed the AICTE to recognize this three-year degree programme as a one-time measure and award the degree to the existing batch," the NIE said in a statement. 

"Hence, NIE, Mysuru has decided to close the three-year degree program (Evening College) in Civil Engineering from 2022, while the regular four-year degree programme in Civil Engineering with a student intake of 120 will continue to run," it said. 

Civil Engineering
Mysuru
Education
Karnataka

