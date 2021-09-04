Not considering opening classes 1-5 in Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday that his government had no plans to restart physical classes for grades 1-5 for now.
“We still haven’t considered that,” he said. “Based on how classes 6-8 go, we will decide.”
Last week, the government decided to resume physical classes for grades 6-8 from September 6.
Read | School admissions at entry level drop by 1 lakh in Karnataka
Bommai also said that the government would reissue guidelines for public gatherings and large-scale meetings following recent instances of Covid-19 protocol being violated, especially during the recent BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra. “We are seriously examining this...there have been a few incidents. We will reissue guidelines for public gatherings,” he said.
As per the existing Covid-19 guidelines, large-scale gatherings and political rallies are prohibited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Best photos from 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award
British Paralympians put LGBTQ issues in spotlight
Marvel’s 1st Asian superhero film could open at $52 mn
How Urdu is disappearing from Hindi film songs
DH Toon | 'Oxygen' cow steals headlines!
Inside Afghan evacuation: Rogue flights, hope and chaos
Climate change bankrupting America’s small towns
Sharp rise in crimes against elderly in Bengaluru
3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction