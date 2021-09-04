Not considering opening classes 1-5 in Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Saturday that his government had no plans to restart physical classes for grades 1-5 for now.

“We still haven’t considered that,” he said. “Based on how classes 6-8 go, we will decide.”

Last week, the government decided to resume physical classes for grades 6-8 from September 6.

Bommai also said that the government would reissue guidelines for public gatherings and large-scale meetings following recent instances of Covid-19 protocol being violated, especially during the recent BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra. “We are seriously examining this...there have been a few incidents. We will reissue guidelines for public gatherings,” he said.

As per the existing Covid-19 guidelines, large-scale gatherings and political rallies are prohibited.