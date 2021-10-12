Not offered any national role, says Siddaramaiah

Amid speculations that AICC President Sonia Gandhi is miffed with Congress leader Siddaramaiah for refusing a national role in the party, the senior leader on Monday sought to clarify that no such role was offered to him.

He said the issue of national politics did not come up when he recently met Sonia Gandhi. No invitation was extended to him to join national politics, he stated.

Speaking to media persons here, he said, “Even though I have clarified this, some publications are carrying reports that a national role was offered to me and that I refused it and that Sonia Gandhi is miffed with me. How do I clarify something that never happened in the first place? It seems that some publications have forgotten the ethics of journalism,” he charged.

Also, he said he has felt for a long time that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party. “Even now, I wish that he takes charge as the party president,” he said.

Coal supply

Siddaramaiah also raised concerns about the deficit in coal supply. “We need to know whether coal supply shortage is artificial or real - whether Karnataka never has a power deficit. We have always had surplus power. Since we don’t have thermal power plants, we don’t need much coal. Is the government creating an artificial deficit to privatise the electricity supply? Such a move will impact farmers the worst as free power supply will be stopped,” he

remarked.

