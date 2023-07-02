Won't implement Auradkar report in toto: Parameshwara

Not possible to implement Auradkar report in toto: G Parameshwara

'As per the recommendation of Auradkar report, we will implement compulsory weekly offs for police personnel,' he said

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 02 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 04:27 ist
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said that it would be difficult to implement the recommendations of Raghavendra Auradkar panel report in toto.

Speaking to reporters here, Parameshwara said, "However, as per the recommendation of Auradkar report, we will implement compulsory weekly offs for police personnel. This apart, the government will take a decision on provision of special allowance for the police on night beat."

Replying to a query, the minister said, "There are about 2.5 lakh vacancies in the various government departments. The process to fill the vacancies has been set in motion. In the police department alone, there are around 15,000 vacant posts. In the first phase, we will fill 4,000 constable and 400 sub-inspector posts."

On the SI recruitment scam, the government will submit its report to the court on July 5, he added.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
G Parameshwara
auradkar committee report

