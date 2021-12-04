Not targeting all policemen, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Clarifying his statement against police, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said he was not targeting all policemen but a section of them.

"I have a lot of respect for policemen. But few policemen are corrupt and bring bad names to the Department," the Minister told reporters here.

The Minister, who was in the national capital to attend official meetings, said that, "I made a statement against police officials of a few police stations. I am upset after receiving a number of complaints against cattle theft and the police taking no action.”

In a video clip that has gone viral, Jnanendra is purportedly seen shouting at a police officer over phone for his failure to check the theft and smuggling of cattle, especially cows in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

"Those who are transporting cattle are habitual offenders. Your officers know it well but they take bribes and sleep like dogs. Your police need self-esteem," Jnanendra is heard saying in the video.

