Nothing political in Delhi visit: C P Yogeshwar

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, who identified with the anti-Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa camp, on Saturday said he reached the national capital on personal work and there is no politics in it.

"Whenever I came to Delhi there is political speculation in media. But there is no politics in the present visit. I have no plan to meet any party leaders also," Yogeshwar told reporters here.

Yogeshwar, who earlier demanded the removal of Yediyurappa, came to Delhi on Friday night and stayed at a private hotel instead of Karnataka Bhavan.

Before leaving Delhi, he told the media in Bengaluru that "I have written exam and waiting for result."

Media speculated that the Minister's statement was linked to his persistent demand to unseat Yediyurappa.

Clarifying his earlier statement, he said it was nothing to do with the removal of the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi was also in Delhi to attend national level party leaders' meeting to discuss the issue related to reaching out social welfare ministry schemes to common people and vaccination drive. The meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda.