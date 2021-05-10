'Nothing to apologise for': Tejasvi Surya lists reforms in bed blocking system

Six days after storming the BBMP south zone war room, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya listed out the reforms introduced in the bed allocation system and said he has nothing to apologise for with regard to the suffering of staffers who were suspended after he read out their name.

In new reforms made over the last 100 hours, Surya said accountability in the bed blocking system has been increased, as names of nodal officers or doctors who block a bed will now be recorded. The second reform, he said, was the SMS alert to patients who get the bed. "Earlier, a patient's detail was used to block the bed allocated to someone else to make money. It will stop now," he said.

Read | The Tejasvi Surya effect: Trauma, harassment and suspension

The MP said the number of hours given for a patient to arrive at the hospital has been reduced to 4 hours during which no one can unblock the bed. "There were cases of beds being blocked of patients in home isolation or those who were dead or discharged. Manual unblocking will not be allowed henceforth," he said.

He said a queue system will be introduced so that patients on waitlist get the beds on priority. He thanked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali for supporting him and working with him to bring the reforms.

'Nothing to apologise for'

Surya refused to answer pointed questions on the reason for reading out a list of 16 Muslim staffers, beyond reiterating that he read out a list given by a senior officer.

"I was given a list by a senior official. I read out the names and to know how they were appointed," he said, claiming that there was no intention to target a community. He reiterated that the 17 employees were on removed as part of the restructuring process even before he read the list, a claim which has been disputed by officials.

Read | 5 days after Tejasvi Surya row, Muslim staffers in BBMP war room get jobs back

Last Tuesday, soon after he read the 16 names, the staffers were put on suspension along with another staffer who stood in solidarity with them.

Asked about the need for singling out 16 staffers who were not related to bed-allocation scam, Surya said he has made no allegations against them. "Ask BBMP why the staffers were put under suspension. I have not attributed any criminal liability to the staffers," he said.

When asked why the Muslim staffers were taken to the police station, the MP had no answer.