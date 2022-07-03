Nothing wrong in Siddu birthday bash, says Shivakumar

Irrespective of the event, it should benefit the party, Shivakumar added

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 23:59 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI file photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that there was nothing wrong in the 75th birthday bash planned for leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

To a question, he said that the party leaders would do anything necessary to benefit Congress.

Supporters of leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge want to hold an event to mark 50 years of his political life.

Read | Siddu birthday bash: Cong worried over 'deepening rift'

Similarly, supporters of G Parameshwara want to release a book about his achievements, he said.

“However, I had requested my supporters not to publicise or hold any event for my birthday. Each one has his or her own ambition,” he said. Irrespective of the event, it should benefit the party, Shivakumar added.

The Congress also inducted H R Srinath, who had joined JD(S) in 2018, back into the party.

Srinath, who was a Congress MLC, is son of five-time MP from Koppal H G Ramulu, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka News
D K Shivakumar

