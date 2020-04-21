Notice to Dharward education commissioner over SSLC exam confusion

The Additional Commissioner (Dharwad region) for Department of Public Instructions, who had recommended to promote SSLC students without examinations, has received notice from the government for creating confusion among students.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar issued a notice to him seeking an explanation.

Recently Siddalingaiah S Hiremath, Additional Commissioner for the Dharwad region conducted a meeting to discuss about SSLC Examinations and after the meeting he sent a recommendation to principal secretary of the department suggesting to promote SSLC students without conducting examinations considering the current COVID-19 pendamic.

Minister Suresh Kumar said, "Such decisions do not come under his powers and we have issued a notice seeking explanation for conducting a meeting and for submitting recommendations."

This recommendation by the Dharwad region officials has created confusion among students and parents as it was circulated among several social media platforms. Taking this seriously, the minister issued notice.

The minister also clarified, "There is no need to give importance to such a recommendation as the officers are authorised to implement the orders issued by the government and not to take any such decisions or to conduct any such meetings."