Notification issued for Dec 12 RS bypoll

The Legislative Assembly secretariat on Monday issued the notification for the December 12 bye-election to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka to fill up the vacancy created by the resignation of K C Ramamurthy, who left the Congress to join the BJP.

Ramamurthy is likely to the BJP’s candidate, but there is no clarity on whether the Congress and the JD(S) will field candidates.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations is December 2; the nominations will be scrutinised on December 3; the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 5. Polling will take place on December 12, between 9 am and 4 pm. Counting of votes will happen at 5 pm. All MLAs are eligible to vote to elect members to the Rajya Sabha.