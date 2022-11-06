Notification to regularise sanitary workers issued: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said a notification to regularise the service of 11,136 sanitary workers has been issued and steps would be taken to consider other such workers in the second and third stages in Bengaluru and others working outside the city.
“The government decided to regularise the services of sanitation workers as per recommendation of a committee constituted to study it. The welfare of Dalits and oppressed classes has been the main motto of our government,” Bommai said.
He was speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar Bhavan in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency here. Bommai said the risk fund of the sanitary workers has been hiked.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years
Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO
Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl
Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident
Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley
UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash
Andaman, the hidden gem of India