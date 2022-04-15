Now, a scheme to disburse pension at doorsteps

The government would launch an initiative in 10 days to disburse pension to beneficiaries at their doorsteps, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters during his Grama Vastavya (Village Stay) programme here, he said that a toll free number would be generated for the initiative.

"A control room will be set up. Beneficiaries may call up the number and share their names Aadhaar card and bank account numbers. Data will be sent to tahsildars and village accountants in 10 minutes. Within 74 hours after the call is received, the revenue officials visit beneficiaries' houses, verify documents and disburse the pension," he said.

He said that the deputy commissioners had been directed to stay only at government schools or hostels during Grama Vastavya as there were complaints that some of them stayed at government guest houses.

"The revenue department will release Rs 1 crore each to those villages where I stayed as part of the programme to take up development works. About 90,000 applications received in three villages have been disposed of," he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: