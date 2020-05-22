Now, AICTE affiliation renewal goes online

It is online affiliation renewal for engineering colleges across nation for 2020-21 academic year as the All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked the colleges to submit applications online.

Once the colleges submit applications online for renewal of affiliation, an expert committee will allot a slot for online verification. “The expert committee will not physically visit the colleges this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The college managements have to fulfill all the requirements prescribed by the Council,” said a member from Karnataka who is on expert panel of AICTE.

However, the colleges will have to submit an affidavit stating that the information provided by them is true to their knowledge and if the authority finds any foul play, the affiliation could be withdrawn.

“The online affiliation process will be done through webinar. The college management representatives along with the principal have to be present in the meeting along with documents,” explained a member of the expert committee.

The documents submitted by the colleges will be uploaded on AICTE portal and objections will be invited. If anyone finds that the documents submitted by the institutions are fake, they can file an objection. The AICTE will make arrangements for physical visit, once situation comes to normalcy, the

member said.