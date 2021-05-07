Now, BJP MLAs oppose Jindal land deal, write to BSY

At least four BJP legislators have signed a formal letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asking him to roll back the government’s decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to the JSW Steel Ltd in Ballari, a deal the saffron party had opposed when it was in the Opposition.

Recently, the Cabinet had approved the execution of the lease-cum-sale agreement in favour of the JSW Group.

In a strongly-worded letter, legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, K Poornima and Uday Garudachar termed the Cabinet’s decision “against the interest of the state.” The decision contrary to the BJP’s fight against corruption, they said.

When the state is facing the Covid crisis, the question arises about the price per unit for the execution of the sale deed, they have said, reiterating the concerns raised by the Oppositon parties.

“The firm stand of all members of BJP, right from the Chief Minister, during the previous government is widely known on public domain. During the JD(S) and Congress coalition, a similar proposal was vehemently opposed by the entire party wing under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa. We had made a serious allegation of huge kickbacks in the very deal...” the letter reads.

Following a dharna and a rally by the BJP, the coalition government put the proposal on hold. However, the BJP going ahead to execute the same sale deed is “shocking,” the legislators said. The decision taken by the state Cabinet “humiliates the protest taken up by all the BJP karyakartas,” they added.

The MLAs haver further said that the chief minister should have called for a legislature party meeting to discuss the issue.

Other BJP MLAs Abhay Patil, Sunil Kumar and Satish Reddy are said to be in support of this letter.