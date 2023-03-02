Now, Congress claims Rs 250 crore scam in Labour dept

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the Labour department distributed 'overpriced' kits to labourers and students, in what the party described as a scam worth Rs 250 crore.

Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Ramesh Babu, who have been on a spree of exposing 'scams', demanded an investigation.

"In 2020-21 and 2021-22, a scheme was devised to provide kits to labourers. In 2020-21, it was decided to give six kits - 5,625 bar bending kits, 5,600 carpentry kits, 4,625 electrician kits, 8,605 painting kits, 5,203 plumbing kits and 96,000 masonry kits - at a cost of Rs 49.94 crore. In 2021-22, Rs 133 crore was spent," Babu said.

In 2022-23, Babu said the department decided to give educational kits to schoolchildren of registered labourers. "For Class 1-5 students, the kits cost Rs 38.47 crore. For Class 6-8 kids, it cost Rs 27.80 crore. Like this, they've totally spent Rs 250 crore on kits," he said, adding that components in the kits were overpriced.

"In the market, one pencil box would cost Rs 100. But the department has shown it Rs 200. The kit they gave students would cost Rs 3,650, but their prices are Rs 7,300-9,000. For the electrician kits, the cost would be Rs 2,960, but they've spent Rs 6,904," he said.