Now, coronavirus screening in ambulances in Karnataka

The state government has decided to test those coming in contact with coronavirus patients at containment areas itself.

“Suggestions were made throat swabs and blood samples should be tested at 108 ambulances at the containment zones. In the first phase, those coming in contact with COVID-19 patients will be tested at containment zones,” Health Minister B Sriramulu told reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the number of patients recovering from COVID-19 was on the rise. The plasma therapy would be conducted from Monday which would further improve the recovery rate in the state.

“Based on the letter written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa by the leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, I have directed deputy commissioners of all districts to issue passes to those suffering from dengue fever and cardiovascular diseases,” he said.