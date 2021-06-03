Now, family task forces to contain Covid-19 in Karnataka villages

As part of its efforts to reduce cases in rural areas, the Karnataka government is now constituting a team of volunteers to monitor people in home isolation in villages.

According to a circular in this regard, gram panchayats have been asked to constitute a family task force, which will operate under the existing Gram Panchayat Task Force.

This family task force will include bill collectors, ASHA workers, members from Self-Help Groups and other citizen volunteers from the village. One such task force has to be constituted for every 50 families, according to Panchayat Raj principal secretary Uma Mahadevan.

These task forces will monitor people under home isolation. They will visit homes and enquire about the health of family members. If the families are from vulnerable communities, then the task force members will arrange for food and medicine for them.

Speaking to DH, Mahadevan said only families that have a separate room and a bathroom will be asked to isolate themselves at home. The rest will be asked to admit themselves to Covid Care Centres. "The Family Task Force will ensure that those who cannot isolate themselves at home, move to a Covid Care Centre," she said.

The members will also give telecounselling to families twice a day, in order to help people measure temperature, oxygen levels and pulse rates. That apart, the official has also asked staff at the village level to ensure that those in Covid Care Centres are also monitored through telecounselling.

All the homes in the village must be provided with the telephone number of gram panchayat task force helpline number, the government directions stated.

Further, these task forces will also help the district administration is identifying community halls and schools in their respective villages, which can be used for vaccination. If anyone is found to have tested positive during vaccination, such people should immediately be shifted to the Covid Care Centres, the circular said.