Now, HDK asks ‘Yediyurappa Ellidiyappa’

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy did a “Nikhil Yellidiyappa” on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, as the latter came under attack for his visit to Delhi even as several parts of the state faced floods.

Speaking at a party workers meeting, Kumaraswamy used the phrase popularised during Lok Sabha elections to take a dig at the chief minister.

“Where are you Yediyurappa? Ellidiyappa Yediyurappa? I want to ask the people who ran Nikhil Ellidiyappa campaign,” he said.

The “Nikhil Ellidiyappa” phrase had entered the lexicon of the people of the state, after a video of a movie promotion campaign in which Kumaraswamy calls out his son from the audience went viral.

He also attacked Congress, stating that he was under duress when he was the chief minister and had to work as per “somebody else’s” wishes. “I did not have the freedom,” he said.

The Congress also attacked the government for “ignoring the plight of flood-affected villages.”

Former minister Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted: “Terrible floods in many parts of Karnataka. And CM is away politicking in Delhi. No minister even to attend to flood problems. 12 days since new Govt, BJP still hasn’t given Karnataka a Cabinet.”