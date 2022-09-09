Now holding almost a fourth of all portfolios, CM Basavaraj Bommai under extra pressure

The number of portfolios is piling on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, burdening him more with an already heavy workload.

The portfolios of Forest and Food & Civil Supplies, which were handled by late Umesh Katti, are likely to go to Bommai. That would make Bommai in charge of eight portfolios, including Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Bengaluru City Development and Finance.

Bommai is already under attack for not appointing a dedicated minister for Bengaluru in the wake of the city’s flood situation.

Even B S Yediyurappa, Bommai’s predecessor, had kept Bengaluru City Development with himself.

Also, Bommai has not been able to expand his Cabinet that now has six vacancies.

Besides RDPR, Bengaluru City Development and Finance, the chief minister also handles Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Intelligence and Cabinet Affairs.

The fact that almost one-fourth of the portfolios are with the CM and several other key berths are with only a handful of ministers has not sat well with many lawmakers.

However, sources maintain that a Cabinet expansion is unlikely as only six-seven months are left for the Assembly elections.

“There was a demand from several legislators up until three months ago for them to be inducted either by reshuffling the Cabinet or filling up vacant berths. Now, since everyone is busy preparing for next year’s elections, nobody in the party is raising any demand,” a BJP leader said.

Multiple portfolios

Apart from Bommai, ministers with multiple portfolios are C N Ashwath Narayan, who handles Higher Education, IT & BT, Science and Technology and Skill Development departments. Similarly, B Sriramulu handles Transport and ST Welfare. K Sudhakar has Medical Education, and Health & Family Welfare. Kota Srinivas Poojary is in charge of both Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare. Halappa Achar looks after Mines & Geology along with Women & Child Development.

The accumulation of prominent departments with only a handful of ministers has been a cause of concern as it has caused delays in clearing works.

“The RSS leadership in the state had highlighted this issue during a recent interaction with the chief minister and other party leaders,” according to sources.

