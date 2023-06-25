Now, insurance cover for forest safari visits in K'taka

Tourists, visiting the five tiger reserves of Karnataka, will be henceforth 'insured' against any untoward incidents during their safaris.

An order in this regard was recently issued by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), directing the field directors of Bandipur, Nagarahole, Bhadra, Kali and Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserves and DCFs of wildlife and territorial divisions to ensure that all visitors are provided insurance cover.

The order comes following a proposal made by Belagavi-based wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni.

"The state's eco-tourism sites majorly have activities, like trekking, kayaking, jet skiing, birding, dolphin ride, safari, zip-ride, boat ride, rafting and other adventure activities. These activities are run either by the Karnataka Forest Department or by Jungle Lodges/Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board. But many of the activities carry a risk for tourists such as wild animal attacks and drowning,” said Kulkarni.

He added that the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-26 strives to create a sustainable tourism ecosystem in Karnataka and lays emphasis on providing a safe and high-quality experience for tourists.

He said Kerala Forest Department had already started such insurance cover.