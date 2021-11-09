Now, Biodiversity Board opposes Bt cotton field trials

The opposition to the proposed field trials of the Bt Cotton and Maize in the state gathered force on Tuesday as the Karnataka Biodiversity Board approached the government seeking a ban on such experiments.

In a letter to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, the Board chairman Anant Hegde Ashisar said studies have shown that genetically modified (GM) seeds have posed a direct threat to humans and animals.

"More than 20 developed nations have already banned the GM technology. In Karnataka, the hybrid cotton varieties have led to the destruction of the desi seeds and destroyed the biodiversity. Along with desi seeds, the knowledge and skills associated with cultivating them has also disappeared. There is no need for introduction of Bt seeds now," he said.

A committee, led by the chief secretary, is set to take up a proposal seeking no objection certificate by Bengaluru-based company Rallis India Limited to conduct 'confined field trials'. The Forest and Environment Department has received more than 200 objections from different people.

Ashisar further noted that Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and other states have already refused to give no objection certificate to the field trials. "Records show that Bt seeds require heavy amount of fertiliser and herbicides, which will affect soil quality and cause water pollution. Reports show they will also affect health of humans and cattle," he said.

The letter stated that in 2010, the then government, led by B S Yediyurappa, had refused to consent to the field trials.

