Now, Karnataka CM Bommai bats for anti-conversion law

In the wake of alleged forced conversions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the state was seriously considering a law to prevent religious conversions either by force or inducement.

Responding to media queries, he said that conversions via force or by inducements were illegal. "I have directed district administrations to not allow such conversions as it was against the law," he said.

As several such incidents are reported, the government is seriously considering a law against religious conversions by force or by luring people through various means, he said.

Bommai's remark came days after Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made a similar announcement at the Legislative Assembly, after sitting BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar alleged that his mother was a victim of conversion.

Bypolls

Commenting on bypolls announced for Hanagal constituency in Haveri district and Sindhgi in Vijayapur district, Bommai said that BJP was confident of securing wins in both the constituencies.

Elections are being held for the two constituencies, due to the demise of Hanagal MLA CM Udasi of BJP and Sindhgi MLA MC Managuli of the JD(S).

Bommai said that the recent meeting of the BJP core committee has discussed appointing observers for the elections scheduled on October 20. "State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel will dispatch observers soon to assess the ground situation and start the process of candidate selection. We are confident that BJP will secure wins in both the constituencies," he said.

The CM noted that while Udasi had represented Hanagal six times, Sindhgi had elected a BJP MLA twice before JD(S) secured a win.

"As people of the constituencies are with us, and due to strong organisation and party workers, we will win in both the constituencies," he added.

