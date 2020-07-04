Now patients can get Covid-19 test reports directly

Now patients can get Covid-19 test reports directly

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The state health department withdrew its controversial order prohibiting labs from sharing Covid-19 test reports with patients. Several hospitals had denied admission to patients in the absence of a test report and patients died halfway. Now patients can get Covid-19 test reports directly from testing labs via email, SMS, or get a physical copy.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

