Now, report tobacco-related violations on health dept's app

The health department launched the 'StopTobacco' app on Tuesday, using which the public can report tobacco-related violations.

This includes violations such as someone smoking in public places, advertising tobacco, selling tobacco to minors or near schools, and selling it without warning on packets.

Violations also include any government official working with the tobacco industry - for example, accepting sponsorship for building a new school, says Dr Selvaraj, joint director in the department.

The Android app became available on Tuesday after it was officially launched by health commissioner D Randeep at the workshop 'tobacco-free generation'.

On the app, the public can upload photos of the violations they see. The app captures GPS location also.

"Based on this, the respective district tobacco control cell will take action within six working days. The squad will go to the location and fine the person. On getting the action-taken report from them, the state tobacco control cell will close the case and send an SMS to the informant about this," Selvaraj said.

Dr Kiran Kumar, member secretary of the cell, said minors as young as 12 or 13 years were using tobacco, which increases their chances of developing an addiction.

According to the cell, 22.8% of adults in Karnataka use tobacco products - 8.8% of them are smokers, while the remaining 16.3% use smokeless tobacco.

The department will start a one-month anti-tobacco campaign from Wednesday on its Facebook page.

Kumar announced that 25 villages in the state are now 'tobacco-free' with the efforts of the cell and local communities.

Representatives from some of the villages shared their experiences at the workshop.