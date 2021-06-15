Now, you can buy liquor from clubs across Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday allowed clubs to sell liquor while maintaining that “no other activities” will be permitted there.

Clubs refer to those that have a CL-4 excise licence to sell liquor.

“Takeaway of liquor permitted from clubs strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, no other activities permitted in the clubs,” said an addendum to the Covid-19 containment guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad.

Till now, the government had permitted only retail liquor shops (CL-2 and CL-11C) to sell alcohol.

Citizens are permitted to buy liquor from these stores between 6 am and 2 pm throughout the week, according to guidelines that are valid till June 21.

The addendum issued Tuesday also allowed offices of the Department of Space located in Bengaluru and those of the Principal Accountant General to function with 50 per cent staff.