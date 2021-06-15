Now, you can buy liquor from clubs across Karnataka

Now, you can buy liquor from clubs across Karnataka

Till now, the government had permitted only retail liquor shops (CL-2 and CL-11C) to sell alcohol

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 20:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka on Tuesday allowed clubs to sell liquor while maintaining that “no other activities” will be permitted there. 

Clubs refer to those that have a CL-4 excise licence to sell liquor. 

“Takeaway of liquor permitted from clubs strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, no other activities permitted in the clubs,” said an addendum to the Covid-19 containment guidelines issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad. 

Till now, the government had permitted only retail liquor shops (CL-2 and CL-11C) to sell alcohol.

Citizens are permitted to buy liquor from these stores between 6 am and 2 pm throughout the week, according to guidelines that are valid till June 21. 

The addendum issued Tuesday also allowed offices of the Department of Space located in Bengaluru and those of the Principal Accountant General to function with 50 per cent staff. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 