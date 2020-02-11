NTCA bats for tiger reserve network between Karnataka, Goa

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has recommended “bringing together” the tiger landscape areas of Goa and Karnataka under a larger network for better management of resources and conservation of the big cats in an effective manner.

“Within the Western Ghats landscape complex, Goa along with the Northern Karnataka region has the potential to increase overall tiger population numbers by providing targeted management inputs to the Protected Areas of the region,” the NTCA report authored by Rajendra Garawad, Assistant Inspector General of Forests said.

“The protected areas of Goa along with protected forests of Karnataka should be brought under Tiger Reserve network at the earliest for facilitating tiger recovery and for conserving the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats enhancing the value of the region as a world heritage site,” the report stated further.

The report also indicted the Goa government’s forest department for mismanagement of the state’s protected areas and for failure to adopt better management techniques.

The Authority was tasked with a probe into the death of four tigers in Goa’s Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary last month. The report revealed that tribals had poisoned the tigers after they preyed on their livestock and all the accused have been arrested.

Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden told DH that Karnataka has always cooperated and shared its expertise with Goa in the conservation of tigers.

“The places where the tigers were poisoned were easily accessible from the Karnataka side and we have been holding a regular meeting with our counterparts in Goa about the management of wildlife areas. What NTCA has suggested is indeed a good idea but we are not sure what exactly they have in mind. If it is joint patrolling of the reserves, we are open to it. Any such joint management will resolve all the border-related disputes which will only help conservation in an effective way,” Mohan explained.