Number of Covid-19 cases nosedive on Sunday

Only six new cases of Covid-19 were reported by the State on Sunday, a steep fall in numbers after two days of high reportage.

Four of the new cases are residents of Mysuru and Nanjangud Pharma cluster, with one 30-year-old woman being a resident of Uppinangadi in Dakshina Kannada. This raises the total number of positive cases in the State to 388 to date.

The sixth patient (patient 390), a 50-year-old woman of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, was also disclosed to have died due to complications from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), a late-stage consequence of Covid-19.

Similarly, in yet another case, patient 281, a 65-year-old woman from Bengaluru, also succumbed to SARI complications. She, like patient 390, had no history of travel.

Seven patients were also discharged on Sunday, including patient 32, a 60-year-old man, who holds the record for the longest recovery to date in the state - 28 days. The man had returned from Germany to India on March 17. A second discharge, patient 55, a 45-year-old, took 25 days to recover.

He was serving as a security guard of patient 25, a Rajajinagar jeweler who came down with the Covid-19 on March 22 and who himself took 21 days to recover from Covid-19. A third individual, patient 83, a 29-year-old man took 22 days to recover.

Of the four new cases, two (patients 385 and 386), had a history of travel to Delhi.