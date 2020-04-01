Nurse refuses to tend to patient, faces action

Nurse refuses to attend to patient, faces action

  • Apr 01 2020, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 00:33 ist
At a time when the nation is applauding the relentless efforts by the medical professionals to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, a duty nurse at Kukanur’s Primary Health Centre in Yelburga taluk of the district behaved in an inhuman way by not attending a patient, who was writhing in pain. 

A video clip of the nurse repeatedly advising those accompanying the patient to take him to the district hospital in Koppal, has gone viral on social media. The incident is said to have occurred on Monday night.

Rudrayya Salimath (22), a resident of Harishankarbandi village in Yelburga taluk, was suffering from stomach ache for the past several days. When his health condition worsened, he was brought to the hospital in a vehicle on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner P Sunil Kumar told DH that when the patient arrived to the hospital, duty doctor was having dinner. Hence, he directed the nurse to attend the patient. The nurse who hesitated to touch and go near him, directed to take him to the district hospital.

“The taluk health officer, following a preliminary inquiry, told me that the woman nurse got the incident video-graphed and circulated on social media. We will take action against her,” he clarified.

District Health Officer Dr Lingaraju said the patient was suffering from stomach ache. “He has been treated at the district hospital and is doing well now. As for as the incident is concerned, a showcase notice has been issued to those who were on duty on Monday night at Kukanur PHC. We will take stringent action against the guilty,” he added.

