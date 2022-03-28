OBC reservation: All-party meeting on March 31

An all-party meeting will be held on March 31 to discuss the issue of providing reservation to other backward classes (OBC) in local bodies, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarapa said on Monday.

Eshwarappa was responding during a debate on the demands for 2022-23 in the Assembly.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi and others will take part in the all-party meeting along with floor leaders. “Let us discuss how we can represent Karnataka’s case to ensure that reservation is provided for OBCs. The government will not hold elections until the reservation is ensured,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, MLAs, cutting across party lines, raised concerns about the quality of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works being taken up by the state government. The government aims to provide tap water connections to ensure drinking water for all homes in rural areas in the state. However, the government was merely looking at number of connections without ensuring sustainable water supply, the MLAs said.

JD(S) MLA Venkatarao Nadagouda pointed out that the government was laying pipelines without ensuring source of water. His party colleague Bandeppa Kashempur said Bidar, his native, did not have a permanent source of water and hence implementation of the project would be a challenge. Senior Congress leader R V Deshpande said Joida in Uttara Kannada lacked a sustainable water source.

Also, the legislators lamented that roads were dug for JJM works and they were never repaired, affecting the quality of roads in rural Karnataka. JD(S) legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy urged the government to give appropriate directions to contractors to repair the roads. “They cannot simply dig the roads and leave them damaged,” she said.

Further, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge questioned the government on the utilisation of the funds under the JJM. A parliamentary committee report shows that the government has made use of only about Rs 1,045 crore of the Rs 5,000 crore allocated, he pointed out.

To this, Eshwarappa responded that the Rs 5,000 crore was the total money allocated, which would be released phase-by-phase. “We have spent Rs 2,692 crore already,” he said.

As for the water sources, the government was giving emphasis to rejuvenation of lakes and 48,890 lakes were being rejuvenated, he said. “We are also developing Kalyanis. Wherever there is a river, we are making use of river water,” he specified.

