Officer handling Arvind Bellad phone tapping case changed

A new officer will take up the probe into a complaint filed by MLA Arvind Bellad.
City police commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday assigned Pruthvi M J, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sheshadripuram sub-division, to conduct a formal probe into the complaint.
He assigned Pruthvi as the investigating officer after learning that the Cubbon Park sub-division ACP Yathiraj B R, who was conducting the probe, had faced allegations of supporting a senior officer in the illegal phone tapping of several politicians.
The move came six days after Yathiraj began the investigation.
Bellad had filed a complaint with DG&IGP Praveen Sood alleging that his phone was being tapped and some unidentified persons called him from prison.
