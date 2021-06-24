Officer handling Bellad phone tapping case changed

Officer handling Arvind Bellad phone tapping case changed

The move came six days after Yathiraj began the investigation

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2021, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 01:20 ist
Arvind Bellad. Credit: DH Photo

A new officer will take up the probe into a complaint filed by MLA Arvind Bellad.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday assigned Pruthvi M J, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sheshadripuram sub-division, to conduct a formal probe into the complaint.

He assigned Pruthvi as the investigating officer after learning that the Cubbon Park sub-division ACP Yathiraj B R, who was conducting the probe, had faced allegations of supporting a senior officer in the illegal phone tapping of several politicians.

The move came six days after Yathiraj began the investigation.

Bellad had filed a complaint with DG&IGP Praveen Sood alleging that his phone was being tapped and some unidentified persons called him from prison.

Arvind Bellad
phone tapping
Karnataka
Police

