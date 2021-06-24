Officer handling Arvind Bellad phone tapping case changed

A new officer will take up the probe into a complaint filed by MLA Arvind Bellad.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday assigned Pruthvi M J, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sheshadripuram sub-division, to conduct a formal probe into the complaint.

He assigned Pruthvi as the investigating officer after learning that the Cubbon Park sub-division ACP Yathiraj B R, who was conducting the probe, had faced allegations of supporting a senior officer in the illegal phone tapping of several politicians.

The move came six days after Yathiraj began the investigation.

Bellad had filed a complaint with DG&IGP Praveen Sood alleging that his phone was being tapped and some unidentified persons called him from prison.