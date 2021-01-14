Offline classes for all degree, diploma and polytechnic courses in Karnataka from January 15

The degree, engineering, diploma, polytechnic colleges and universities across the state are gearing up to welcome students of all semesters from Friday, January 15.

Following a decision taken by the state government to reopen offline classes for all the semesters from January 15, all colleges have sent communications for students to attend classes from Friday. Interestingly, though there is an option to choose between offline or online classes, the majority of students opted to attend offline classes.

Speaking to DH Prof Supreeth B R, Secretary, Oxford Independent PU and Degree college Ullal, Bengaluru said, "Most of our students wanted to attend offline classes, though it is not mandatory, students are voluntarily requesting us to give only offline options. But as it is the rule from the government we have to keep both the options open."

According to college authorities, the students are not opting for college transportation services. "When we asked students about the preferred mode of transportation, they said they preferred their own transportation and following the feedback we are not operating a college transport service," said a principal of a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

However, principals of various degree colleges said they don't need to worry this time as they have already experienced handling final year students for the last two and a half months at classrooms. "Now it's not new for us. We have already experienced how to handle students, how to educate them to stick to Covid-19 protocols and follow the Standard Operating Procedure inside and outside the classrooms," said Prof N S Satish, Principal Seshadriupuram Evening Degree college Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, though the state higher education department and health and family welfare department said Covid-19 test was not mandatory for students and staff to attend offline classes, some of the college managements have arranged for Covid-19 tests on their campus free of cost and some have completed conducting tests for both the students and the staff.

"We do not want to put anyone at risk. The students and staff should be happy to attend the classes. So, we have made arrangements for a free Covid-19 test for all students and staff from the college side," mentioned a management representative of a private degree college in Bengaluru.

Though there is an option for colleges and universities to open libraries and canteens, some decided not to open canteens for some more time. An official from Bangalore University said, "We are not opening canteen in the beginning. We will be convening a separate meeting to decide about reopening the canteen."

The colleges and universities are expecting full attendance of students from Monday. As the offline classes are reopening on Friday, the college principals and faculties opined that the students would prefer to attend from Monday.