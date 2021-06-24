Offline classes schedule for Karnataka colleges only after first vaccine dose

The higher education department will announce dates to resume offline classes in the month of July after completing the first dose of vaccination to all students aged above 18 years as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff.

In a statement released to the media, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the department has decided to conduct vaccination drives at the college level to ensure vaccination for all students above 18 years of age and all staff.

"The reopening of offline classes date will be announced soon after the completion of the first dose of vaccination to all eligible students and staff," he said.

To get the vaccination during the drive conducted for students, teachers and non-teaching staff, one has to submit the letter provided by the institution concerned and the head of each college and one officer from the department will be designated as nodal officers for these drives.

These nodal officers should ensure that all eligible students and staff get the vaccines.

The department will issue a separate standard operating procedure for the vaccination drive conducted for students and staff.

"Even after the vaccination, if students feel uncomfortable to attend offline classes, they can attend online classes. Both the options will be made available, but attendance is compulsory for students even during online classes," said Ashwath Narayana.

The minister has requested all students and staff to get vaccinated and said, "The immunity power in the body will increase after the first dose of vaccination, and even if students or staff test positive because of offline classes, the effect of the virus will be low after the first dose."