Omicron: Experts fear surge in child cases in Karnataka

Less than a quarter of all known Omicron cases in the state are children. While the preliminary data indicates that the cases have survived Covid-19 without complications, experts are worried about an "inevitable" surge that could drive up child infections, owing to their lack of access to vaccinations.

In an August action plan report, government experts had projected that there could be between 3,270 and 4,861 pediatric hospital admissions in the third wave. These projections were made before the emergence of Omicron which has a higher reproduction number than the Delta.

Already, data from South Africa shows that while adults infected with Omicron have a lower propensity for hospitalisation, it is the reverse for children, where the rate of hospital admission is up 20%. This is said to have implications for schools.

"Case numbers due to Omicron will increase, that is inevitable, but what we expect is the rate of infection of children roughly on par with the first and especially the second wave," paediatrician Dr Vishwanath Kamoji of Columbia Asia Hospital, also a member of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) pediatric panel, said.

Between April and May 2021, 1,56,733 cases aged under 18 years were found positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka, out of which around 3% had required hospital admissions.

However, the current situation is complicated by the fact that schools have reopened, unlike in previous waves. Dr R Vishal, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said that a reconsideration of schools was pending recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

"We are aware that many schools are adhering to 50% physical attendance in classes but many schools are also still continuing virtual learning. Any change to physical attendance will be recommended by the TAC," he said.

"At the same time, we are cognizant of the fact that even if children are infected, the disease will be mild. This is not a virulent variant as per the existing scientific evidence," he added.

According to Dr Kamoji, the initial numbers of Omicron cases have already compelled schools not to increase their physical attendance numbers. "People must nevertheless take all precautions to safeguard their children. Children under the age of 12 are generally safe but older children face a risk," he said.

In Karnataka, six out of the 31 known Omicron cases to date are aged between 9 and 14, including two new cases disclosed on Thursday. All are girls. They constitute 18.7% of the state’s total. Nationwide, 25 out of the 310 cases recorded as of Thursday evening are children. However, discounting 189 cases for which ages are not yet known, the nationwide prevalence rate is 20.6%.

