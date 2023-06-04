One crore sapling plantation drive to green barren lands in Karnataka

All the 5,962 gram panchayats in the state will start plantation under the One Crore Sapling Plantation drive on June 5, that aims to green barren lands while also providing livelihoods.

The one-year drive, under the state’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department, will cover 2.45 lakh acres of private and public land along with 8,000 km of road sides. The plantation in public lands will be largely done by women’s self-help groups, while the owners of private lands will be given the costs of labour and saplings.

Though afforestation programmes are routine, this is the first time it’s being done in a comprehensive, structured manner, says Srishaila Diddimani, Joint Director at RDPR department. Satellite images from the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre and data from Bhoomi land records were used to identify barren lands. Verification on the ground is still progressing, says Dr Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary at the Planning department.

Also Read | Greening Bengaluru: A project lost in plantation drives

“The drive will increase forest and green cover, carbon sequestration. It will also protect against drought and floods by preventing soil erosion. Improvement in soil fertility and groundwater recharge are other benefits,” says RDPR commissioner Shilpa Nag.

The 2.45 lakh acres of land include 60,000 acres of gomala land. Since gomala lands are often waste lands, one common grazing land will be developed per panchayat under the gomala sub-plan. Six months after establishment, these lands are expected to feed around three lakh animals annually, which can provide ‘fodder security coverage’ for landless people involved in animal husbandry.

Silvipasture, wherein commercial trees and fodder crops are planted in the same plot, will be implemented in 50,000 acres of private farm lands of marginalised farmers, to ensure fodder security for them too.

The project has separate land allocations for farm forestry, sericulture, horticulture, etc., and involves 85 plant species. Overall, around 1.5 lakh farmers are expected to benefit from plantations in their land.

With the project being linked with the National Rural Livelihood Mission, women’s SHGs will be employed under the MNREGS to both plant saplings and maintain them for four years. They can also process the produce for their own enterprises. After this, the panchayat will be responsible for maintenance of saplings.