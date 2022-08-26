One fake university in Karnataka: UGC

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) list of 21 fake universities across the country, released on Friday, has one in Karnataka.
The Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belagavi is listed as a 'fake' university.
The UGC has warned citizens against studying in this university.
