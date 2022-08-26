One fake university in Karnataka: UGC

One fake university in Karnataka: UGC

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 00:01 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) list of 21 fake universities across the country, released on Friday, has one in Karnataka.

The Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belagavi is listed as a 'fake' university.

The UGC has warned citizens against studying in this university. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UGC
Karnataka
Education
Fake universities

What's Brewing

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

 