One from Karnataka accompanying Naveen injured in Ukraine

He had accompanied Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in the shelling

Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

One student from Karnataka was injured in shelling in Kharkiv in Ukraine, which left a medical student from the state dead, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday.

He had accompanied Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in the shelling.

"Two more students from Chalageri village in Ranebennur Taluk in Haveri district were also there. One is injured while the other is safe," Bommai told reporters.

He added that he spoke to Naveen father's Shekarappa Gyanagouda and expressed his grief. Bommai said his concern is to bring Naveen's body to India.

"We have not yet received any information on what the condition of the body is... I have spoken to the PMO and made a request. I have also sent a message to the Prime Minister to bring the body from Ukraine. Our officials are in touch with the Embassy officials in Ukraine," the Chief Minister said. 

