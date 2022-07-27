One killed, one injured in rain fury in parts of Karnataka

A 16-year-old boy was killed after a portion of basement wall came crashing down on him in Hubballi, while a 20-year-old woman sustained injuries after lightning strike following heavy rains in Siddapur taluk of Karwar district on Wednesday.

Darshan Vishwanath Hirapur (16) was trying to prevent water from gushing inside a saloon of his uncle at the basement of a shopping complex on Gokul Road when the portion of the wall collapsed around 4.45 pm. He sustained massive injuries and died on the spot.

Hirapur, who hailed from Kalaburagi district, relocated to his uncle's house about 15 days to pursue a para medical course in Hubballi. He was to be admitted at a college and hence he began working with his uncle at the saloon.

Jyoti Annappa Naik, a resident of Hemagar village in Siddapur taluk was injured in a lightning strike. She has been admitted at a hospital in Shivamogga for treatment.

Heavy rains lashed Halyal, Siddapur, Bhatkal taluks in Uttara Kannada district, Kalaburagi town, Chincholi, Chittapur and Sedam taluks in Kalaburagi district, Arkalgud in Hassan district, Holalkere in Chitradurga district, Suntikoppa, Napoklu, Somwarpet and Shanivarasanthe in Kodagu district, Piriyapatna in Mysuru district, parts of Tumakuru and Vijayapura districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Kolar town and parts of the district recorded 3.5 mm rainfall till 8 pm.

Flash floods at Kagina river submerged a bridge at Sangavi (M) village in Sedam taluk

Bodies found

Bodies of a couple, washed away in flash floods in Kagina river at Jattur in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district, were found on Wednesday.

Buggap Narasappa (60) and Yadamma Buggappa (55) were returning from Chandravancha village after selling vegetables when the incident occurred. They entered the river to cross Chandravancha to reach Mantatti, their native place. They were washed away in the floods, said the police.

Yadamma's body was found floating on the river on Tuesday. However, it was missing by the time police reached the spot. The bodies were found at Jattur as the floods receded on Wednesday, added the police.

The bodies were retrieved and were handed over to the family members after postmortem, said the police.