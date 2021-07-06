One million barrels of crude from Guyana headed for India

India is set to receive one million barrels of Guyana crude oil. The move comes as India, which is the third largest importer of crude, seeks to diversify its sources.

Sources said the deal was inked between India and Guyana last week. The move comes after India opposed a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), to extend production cuts which have been responsible for rise in the price of oil.

The country is also seeking to diversify its purchases away from top producer Saudi Arabia.

However, the price tag of the India-Guyana “term contract” deal has not yet been made public. “The announcement will be made by the Government of Guyana later this week,” explained Dr K J Srinivasa, India's High commissioner to Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis and Caricom.

Sources said that the production cost is about $35 per barrel at the moment, which could, in future, dip to $32.

The million barrels, which was dispatched on Monday is set to arrive at Paradip Port in India on or about August 6. Dr Srinivasa specified that this first shipment is a pilot delivery intended to determine if the crude will fit India’s refinery capacity.

“Preliminary indications suggest that Guyana's Liza oil - ‘light sweet crude’ seems to be well suited for Indian refineries. India believes that such purchase arrangements are helpful to both countries as the Governments are able to save incurring costs on commission and marketing fee to third party agencies and will also further fortify India-Guyana bilateral partnership,” the High Commissioner said.

The Liza Oil Reserve, discovered in 2015, is set 200 kilometres offshore in Guyana’s territorial waters. Extraction began in 2019. The crude oil has about 0.51% sulphur which constitutes low sulphur content and which gives the oil a pleasant smell.

The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) could not be reached to determine if there would be cost-saving in refining this new crude.

“The purchase marks an important step in diversification of crude sourcing by India. It is also the beginning of a future roadmap of extended collaboration in the oil and gas sector with Guyana. This collaboration could potentially extend and include acquiring oil blocks, long-term agreement for sourcing crude from Guyana, training and capacity building in the oil and gas sector, gas to power sector... etc,” Dr Srinivasa said.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited had earlier purchased one million barrels from Guyana in March 2021. However, this is the first such purchase by the state PSU Indian Oil Company.

The move comes as India has seen a 25% increase in oil demand since 2014. Guyana’s attractiveness for India also lies in the fact that 40% of its population is made up of Indian-origin diaspora who were transported there in the 19th century.