One-third of Karnataka's Covid-19 deaths reported in first 20 days of May

One-third of all Covid-19 deaths in Karnataka — since the first case in March last year — were reported in the first 20 days of May.

Data compiled from state government Covid bulletins shows that of the 23,306 deaths reported till date, 8,321 deaths — 34.88% — were in May, reflecting a significant spike in fatalities during the second wave.

The peak of the second wave in terms of Covid positive cases was around five times the first, as maximum daily cases peaked at around 10,000 cases in September 20, whereas it was 50,112 cases when the second wave peaked in Karnataka on May 5.

Experts note that the data pointed at the high infection rate of the B.1.617 variant causing the second wave to peak in just six to eight weeks, as compared to the variant last year which took six-seven months.

Total deaths due to Covid was 12,081 on December 31 in Karnataka. In the next three months, cases declined in the state drastically as the first wave ebbed, resulting in 504 deaths in the next three months till March 31.

The surge in the second wave led to an average of 100 deaths due to Covid per day in April. In May, the average number of deaths reported per day was 416, despite complaints of under reporting of deaths. As of May 20, total deaths stood at 23,854 - almost double the fatalities recorded in Karnataka just 50 days ago.

Case numbers too surged from 973 cases reported on March 1 to over 4,000 cases by the end of the month. By April 15, infection numbers grew by about three times to 14,000 plus cases a day. On May 5, Karnataka recorded 50,112 cases - the highest single day spike of cases after which case numbers have marginally declined.

Karnataka added a whopping 13.84 lakh cases from March 31 to May 19, as case numbers rose from 9.51 lakh to 23.03 lakh in the period.

The exponential surge in cases during the second wave, according to virologist T Jacob John, was due to two factors. “One was that the first wave left a sufficient number of susceptible people. The first wave probably infected about half the population, leaving the other half vulnerable,” he said.

The second was infection rate of the variant was four times that of the one that swept the country last year. “What happened in six months during the first wave took six to eight weeks in the second wave,” he noted.