One-time incentive for Asha workers disbursed

The state government on Wednesday started disbursal of a one-time financial incentive to Asha workers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently announced a one-time incentive of Rs 3,000 to the workers, following a demand from them to increase their monthly remuneration from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

According to an official release, the government has disbursed the incentive to 3,110 Asha workers in Mysuru, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts as on Wednesday. There are a total of 41,711 Asha workers across Karnataka.

The incentive is being facilitated through various cooperative societies under the Cooperation department. At present, a total of Rs 92.36 lakh incentives have been distributed to the frontline workers, an official release stated.