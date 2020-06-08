Online classes: decision tomorrow

Online classes: decision tomorrow

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 08 2020, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 21:41 ist

The fate of online classes in the state will be decided on Wednesday as the meeting conducted to discuss the issue was inconclusive on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that a final decision will be arrived at the meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Following complaints from several parents against schools conducting online classes even for kindergarten children, the department of public instructions had sought a report from Nimhans. The Nimhans had recommended that no online classes should be conducted for children till the age of 6 years. 

However, following feedback from parents and teachers, several schools in Bengaluru have discontinued online classes for students up to Class 3. 

