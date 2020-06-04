Online classes have reached maximum students, claims VTU

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has stated that digital interactions have reached maximum students with 70% to 75% syllabus being completed by the affiliate colleges.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Karisiddappa, in a press release, informed that with lockdown to prevent spread of Covid-19 coming into effect, affiliated and autonomous engineering colleges conducted online classes.

A few students have been repeatedly representing in the media that online teaching has not served the purpose because of various reasons such as no connectivity or device.

However, statistics related to online teaching as reviewed by the VTU with its affiliated and autonomous engineering institutes tell a different story that in Karnataka, engineering students have participated wholeheartedly in these online learning sessions,

he said.

Reports reflect that more than 70% of students attended the online classes and around 95% of students have successfully attended the Continuous Internal Evaluation (CIE) i.e. internal examinations and submitted the assignments as well, online. This has been confirmed by many principals across the state, including from rural places, Dr Karisiddappa stated.

As per the data received related to the completion of syllabus, it’s observed that, prior to lockdown 25% to 30% of the syllabus was covered.

During the lockdown, 40% to 45% has been completed online. Hence, 70 to 75% of the syllabus has been completed by the end of May. Online classes will continue up to June 15, he informed.