Online classes no child’s play, feel experts

The fate of online classes for schoolchildren will be decided in a couple of days as the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has sought a report from Nimhans in this regard.

Considering the objections by parents and child rights activists, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had, on Monday, written to the director of Nimhans (National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences), seeking a report on the impact of online classes on children’s health, mental and physical.

Nimhans director Dr Gangadhar told DH, “Online education is not recommendable for children. Reports of the World Health Organization clearly say that kids should not have screen contact for more than an hour in a day. For smaller children, it is not advisable at all.”

He said he will discuss the matter with his senior colleagues and submit a report to the government.

“I am not endorsing online education for nursery and kindergarten children. Instead, I am thinking of recommending to the education department to come out with an online class plan for parents. Let the department and schools teach parents how to teach their kids by sending them video content,” he explained.

“This is the best time for home schooling. Let the government bring back that system of home education and let children get direct admission to class 4, because most parents, nowadays, are capable of teaching their kids and schools just have to provide content,” he said.

“Instead of making children sit in front of the computer/mobile phone screen for hours, let schools send content to parents and advise them how to teach the same.”

The department is framing guidelines, considering the complaints. Recently, Suresh Kumar issued a warning to such schools on social media, saying, “Action awaited for the schools which are conducting online classes for LKG and UKG kids.”

Many schools started online classes for the academic year 2020-21 on Monday. This includes LKG and UKG classes. Despite opposition from the parents, the schools are continuing the classes.

“Looking at the screen continuously strains the eyes of children,” Dr G V Diwakar, an ophthalmologist, said.

“Screen time recommended for kids is not more than 30 minutes in one go and not more than 2 hrs in a day. Looking at the screen for more than 30 minutes is stressful for the eyes. Mobile phone screens are not recommended at all.”

The Karnataka Child Rights Observatory has demanded that the government frame guidelines for online classes to protect rights of the children.