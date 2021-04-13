Online exams not possible for UG and PG: Ashwath Narayan

Online exams not possible for UG, PG: Ashwath Narayan

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2021, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 00:58 ist
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan ruled out the possibility of holding online examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at state-run universities and government colleges.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday, Narayan said, “Online mode of examinations will not be possible at government-run institutions.”

The minister admitted that “there is a demand from students and parents to conduct examinations through online mode”.

“But it will not be possible to conduct online exams in the present scenario considering the infrastructure,” said Narayan. “Examinations will be conducted in physical mode. Online examinations may be possible for some of the deemed-to-be and private universities, but not in the government set-up.” 

Talking about the examination schedule affected due to the ongoing strike by the Road Transport Corporation employees, the minister said, “The time table for degree, PG, diploma and engineering examinations have been affected due to the ongoing transport strike. Exams will be resumed immediately after the strike ends.”

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
online exams

