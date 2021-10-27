Online gaming ban: Karnataka HC to hear prayer for interim relief

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday heard submissions in a batch of petitions challenging the amendment to the Karnataka Police Act banning online games of skill being played for

stakes.

Justice Krishna S Dixit adjourned the hearing to Thursday, indicating that the court will consider the prayer for interim relief.

During the hearing, the court initially indicated that the matter may be heard in entirety instead of the prayer for interim relief. It asked whether the police are prepared not to take any coercive action by registering FIRs under the amended provisions. However, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi submitted that such a blanket interim order may hamper the registration of offences related to betting in cricket matches.

The state government by amending the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, prohibited and criminalised the playing of games of skill, including online games, by risking money or otherwise.

All India Gaming Federation and others have challenged the legislation claiming that games such as poker, chess, rummy, fantasy sports are all games of skill and various court orders have categorically differentiated games of chance and games of skill.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Rummy Federation, submitted that the new legislation includes games of skill, despite the fact that Supreme Court judgments and two high court verdicts, including the recent Madras high court and Kerala high court orders, clearly held against such a proposition.

The Amending Act was passed by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on 21 September 21, 2021. Thereafter, the Governor of Karnataka gave his assent on October 4, 2021, and it was notified and brought into force on October 5, 2021.

