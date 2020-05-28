Online Seva begins at MM Hills

Male Mahadeshwara Temple launched online Seva for devotees from Wednesday.

Male Mahadeshwara Swami Development Authority's website www.mmhillstemple.com will be open between 4 am and 5.30 pm and also from 6.45 pm to 8 pm, every day, according to Jayavibhavaswamy, secretary of the authority.

The devotees can also perform various Sevas to the deity and have darshan online. The authority has fixed the rate for each Seva. For example, pancha kalasa navaratna kireeta dharane will be Rs 600; Ekadashi rudrabhisheka Rs 750, Shiva ashottara bilwarchane Rs 300; temple illumination Rs 1,200 for one hour and Rs 750 for half-an-hour and Rs 500 for 15 minutes. Devotees would be sent 'bilwapatre, vibhuti and dry grapes' as prasada through post.